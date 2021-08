COVINGTON, Okla. — Covington-Douglas and Timberlake will square up for the 14th time in the history of the two programs and Thursday is expected to be another dogfight. Timberlake has won two straight and four of the last five in the series, but none of those wins came easily. All four of its wins came in one-possession games including a 54-48 thriller last season at Timberlake. The Tigers won in a game that swung back and forth until the last moment.