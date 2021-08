The Twin Cedars Volleyball Squad scored another victory on Tuesday as the Sabers toppled East Union 3-1 25-20, 23-25, 25-21, and 25-16. Both teams had problems closing each other out as the Eagles nearly blew a 19-8 lead in the 2nd set when the Sabers roared back to tie it at 23. The Sabers were in a similar position in set four up 23-11, but managed to shut the door for the win. Sophie Lyle led the Sabers with nine kills, and Ali Mockenhaupt had 28 digs. Coach Randi Gist tells KNIA/KRLS Sports her team early on has a flare for the dramatics, but was glad to be 2-0.