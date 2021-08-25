Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Whitewater, WI

Free, Fast COVID-19 Tests Offered at UW-W to Anyone 5 Years or Older

whitewaterbanner.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: The following information was provided by UW-Whitewater. Free, fast COVID-19 tests available to anyone 5 years or older. To receive a rapid-results test – available in about 15 minutes – register first at doineedacovid19test.com or call 1-800-635-8611. Those who test positive through the rapid-results test are urged to get a confirmatory PCR test. Banner notes: 1) The test is self-administered with a nasal swab. It is only slightly uncomfortable. 2) The PCR test is also available at the UW-W testing site, and those with symptoms are encouraged to return for that test even if their rapid test is negative. It takes several days to get the result for the PCR test.

whitewaterbanner.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whitewater, WI
Local
Wisconsin Health
City
Walworth, WI
Whitewater, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
Whitewater, WI
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Uw#Free Parking#Pcr Testing#Uw Whitewater#Doineedacovid19test Com#Pcr#Banner#Ah17 8 A M To#Community Testing Site
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
TravelPosted by
Reuters

EU countries drop U.S. from safe travel list

BRUSSELS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - European Union governments agreed on Monday to remove the United States and five other countries from the EU's safe travel list, meaning those visitors are likely to face tighter controls, such as tests and quarantines. Kosovo, Israel, Montenegro, Lebanon and North Macedonia have also been...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Education Dept. opens investigations into 5 statewide bans on mask mandates

The Education Department announced on Monday that it has opened civil rights investigations into five statewide bans on mask mandates to determine whether they discriminate against students with disabilities. The department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) sent letters to school officials in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah describing...
WorldNBC News

North Korea has restarted a key reactor, nuclear watchdog warns

North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor widely believed to be capable of producing weapons-grade plutonium, according to a report from the global nuclear watchdog released Sunday. The International Atomic Energy Agency said it had first spotted activity at the 5-megawatt Yongbyon plant north of the capital, Pyongyang, in late...

Comments / 0

Community Policy