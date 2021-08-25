Free, Fast COVID-19 Tests Offered at UW-W to Anyone 5 Years or Older

Editor’s note: The following information was provided by UW-Whitewater. Free, fast COVID-19 tests available to anyone 5 years or older. To receive a rapid-results test – available in about 15 minutes – register first at doineedacovid19test.com or call 1-800-635-8611. Those who test positive through the rapid-results test are urged to get a confirmatory PCR test. Banner notes: 1) The test is self-administered with a nasal swab. It is only slightly uncomfortable. 2) The PCR test is also available at the UW-W testing site, and those with symptoms are encouraged to return for that test even if their rapid test is negative. It takes several days to get the result for the PCR test.