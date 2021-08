Could the Dogecoin price hit $1? Analysts took a critical look at the meme coin's performance and cast their prediction whether it could be a suitable investment or not. Many are probably familiar with Dogecoin. However, as a quick overview of the crypto coin for those who don't know, Dogecoin was founded by software engineers Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus. It was marketed as a fun and joke-like altcoin compared to the more established Bitcoin.