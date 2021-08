These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday. Brands and unions agree to extend Bangladesh Accord for two years. Days before it was set to expire, brands and trade unions agreed to extend the Bangladesh Accord, which helps ensure safe and healthy working conditions for garment workers, until 2023, Rachel Deeley reports for Business of Fashion. The new, legally binding agreement is titled International Accord for Health And Safety in the Textile and Garment Industry and will extend beyond Bangladesh to protect workers in other regions; its signatories will be announced on Sept. 1, when it goes into effect. {Business of Fashion}