Around a month ago Texas and Oklahoma announced they would be leaving the Big 12 for the SEC. This sparked what is expected to be the next wave of conference realignment. The Big 12, of course, had been blindsided. Bob Bowlsby was furious and embarrassed, going so far as to accuse the AAC and ESPN of colluding to steal away three to five more teams from the Big 12. Back then, it seemed clear that the Big 12 was going to be devalued into the ranks of the Group of Five and the AAC was set to replace them.