ECC Receives Historic $5 Million Donation

klpw.com
 5 days ago

East Central College—through the East Central College Foundation — has received the largest donation in its history – $5 million to be used for nursing scholarships and the campus food pantry. “Lives will be changed and lives will be saved because of this incredible gift,” said Dr. Jon Bauer, college...

klpw.com

