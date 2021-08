The Tiger Tennis Team traveled to College Station this afternoon to take on A&M Consolidated in a non-district match. The team came out of doubles play down 2-5, losing 3 close matches in 10 point tiebreakers. With their work cut out for them, the Tigers started strong in singles but could not claw their way back into the match. The match was called early due to lightning, with a final match count of 3-15. This puts the Tigers at 3-3 for the season. The Tigers are looking to bounce back this Thursday at home against Hendrickson at 4 pm. Go Big Red!