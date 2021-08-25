Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis Public Schools To Require COVID Vaccine For Workers

klpw.com
 5 days ago

St. Louis Public Schools will require employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The St. Louis School Board passed the vaccine mandate unanimously at its meeting yesterday. As a result, staff members must be fully vaccinated by October 15th or apply for a medical or religious exemption. Anyone who remains unvaccinated and does not have a valid exemption will be subject to unpaid leave or discipline including termination. SLPS is one of the largest employers in the city with 34-hundred staffers.

klpw.com

