Columbia, MO

Missouri AG Sues To Ban Mask Mandates In Schools

klpw.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMissouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is suing to ban school districts from enforcing mask mandates. Schmitt filed a lawsuit yesterday that says a mask mandate on schoolchildren is arbitrary and capricious. It argues that children are at an extremely low risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19, are at a low risk for spreading the virus, and that masks are detrimental to their development. The suit names Columbia Public Schools and its officials as defendants.

#Mandates#Missouri Ag#Columbia Public Schools
