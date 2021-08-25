Missouri AG Sues To Ban Mask Mandates In Schools
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is suing to ban school districts from enforcing mask mandates. Schmitt filed a lawsuit yesterday that says a mask mandate on schoolchildren is arbitrary and capricious. It argues that children are at an extremely low risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19, are at a low risk for spreading the virus, and that masks are detrimental to their development. The suit names Columbia Public Schools and its officials as defendants.klpw.com
