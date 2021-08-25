Huni-Fa in negotiation
Australian heavyweight champion Justis Huni (5-0, 4 KOs) has targeted New Zealand heavyweight Junior Fa (19-1, 10 KOs) for a bout in Australia or New Zealand according to Huni’s promoter Dean Lonergan. “What we are very keen to do is have Justis do what Joseph Parker couldn’t do, and that’s knock out Junior Fa,” Lonergan told Stuff. “If we could, we would put him in the ring with Joseph Parker right now, and we would be confident that he wins that fight too.”fightnews.com
