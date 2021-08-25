Huni-Fa in negotiation

“I’ve never seen Fury fight and say: ‘Wow he is unbeatable’.”. So Deontay Wilder trainer Malik Scott told Sky Sports on the subject of WBC and lineal heavyweight champ Tyson Fury. Wilder, of course, is going to face Fury in the ring for the third time on October 9th. The first fight ended in a controversial draw, the second ended with a member of Wilder’s team throwing in the towel in the seventh. Now, heading into the third go round with Fury, Wilder has employed Scott to lead his camp. Scott feels Wilder will take Fury out in grand fashion.