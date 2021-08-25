Cancel
College Sports

Pac-12 to Decide on Expansion by the End of the Week – Does It Include Texas Tech?

By Rob Snyder
102.5 KISS FM
102.5 KISS FM
 6 days ago
The latest merry-go-round of conference realignment in NCAA Division I could come to a screeching halt by the end of the week. Pac-12 Conference Commissioner George Kliavkoff talked to both ESPN and The Athletic on Tuesday, saying a decision on whether or not to expand the conference would be decided within days.

