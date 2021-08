Former Love Island contestant and influencer Molly-Mae Hague has announced that she is the new UK and EU creative director of fast-fashion brand PrettyLittleThing.In a post to her Instagram on Thursday, 26 August, the 22-year-old said accepting the position is the “biggest move” in her career.“I’m beyond ecstatic to announce that I am the new CREATIVE DIRECTOR of @prettylittlething for UK/EU.“This is the biggest move in my career so far and I can’t explain my gratitude to my favourite brand in the world for trusting me with this role,” she said. View...