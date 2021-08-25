Cancel
Gold Technical Analysis: Price May Remain Bullish

By Mahmoud Abdallah
dailyforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuyers shying away from the US dollar and the rapid spread of the Delta variant contributed to a strong bullish momentum for gold. The price reached the resistance level of $1809, its highest in three weeks, before settling around $1793 as of this writing. The US dollar, as well as the price of gold, may continue to move in narrow and limited ranges until the reaction of the markets and investors to statements from the Federal Reserve at the Jackson Hole symposium. Inflation levels and a sharp improvement in the US labor market have increased the expectations in the markets of the Fed tightenng its monetary policy, which would pave the way to raising US interest rates.

www.dailyforex.com

