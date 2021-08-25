Gold Technical Analysis: Price May Remain Bullish

Silver markets have rallied a bit during the course of the week to show signs of life again, as the hammer from a couple of weeks ago certainly show that the market may be fighting. Now that Jerome Powell has spoken at Jackson Hole and suggested that the Federal Reserve is going to taper, but perhaps in a longer-term sense, it seems as if traders are willing to sell the US dollar rather quickly. At that point, silver of course got a big boost and as I record this, the market is testing the $24 level. If we can break above there, then it is very likely that the silver market maker looking towards the $25 level.