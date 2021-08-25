Cancel
Moberly, MO

Moberly starts school year with new COVID-19 return plan

By Molly Stawinoga
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 5 days ago
MOBERLY, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Moberly School District kicked off the 2021-22 school year Tuesday with a plan in place to safely return to in-person learning.

Masks

According to Moberly's Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan (SRCSP), masks are not required for students or staff. However, they are recommended.

The CDC requires everyone, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks on buses. The order applies to students and staff on school buses across the U.S.

The CDC also recommends everyone in school buildings wear masks.

Vaccinations

The SRCSP for Moberly School District identifies a key mitigation strategy as "efforts to provide vaccinations to educators, staff and students, if eligible."

In the plan, the district says it will work with the Randolph County Health Department to help provide information about the coronavirus vaccines.

Quarantine, isolation and contact tracing

The SRCSP states that there will be a quarantine room in the nursing services office in case someone shows symptoms for COVID-19 at school.

MSD says it will work with the Randolph County Health Department to conduct contact tracing.

In order to continue instruction if a student has to quarantine or isolate for COVID-19, all K-12 students and teachers will continue to have a district-provided Chromebook for the school year. The district will also continue providing internet access at two locations outside of school.

Other precautions

Moberly School District plans to continue heightened cleaning and disinfecting procedures. According to the SRCSP, all classrooms have sanitizer and paper towels, along with hand sanitizing stations.

The district also plans to provide all students with reusable water bottles to encourage the use of water bottle filling stations.

Moberly's return plan states that students' desks will be spaced out in classrooms as much as possible.

The SRCSP discourages large gatherings for long periods of time. In order to limit this type of exposure, the Moberly School District will employ three lunch shifts, restrict outside guests, prohibit non-essential visitors, and ticketing for events as needed.

"Procedures may or can be modified at any time," the plan states. "It is impossible to plan for every scenario and situation."

The District Leadership Team plans to review the SRCSP at a meeting on Nov. 1 and any changes will be finalized by Dec. 22.

