Pulaski County Quorum Court approves employee pandemic pay

The Hempstead County Quorum Court met this evening and approved a proposal to hire a human resources firm from Fayetteville. This firm’s goal is to collect data from public and private entities in order to provide a comprehensive salary review to see where the county stands in relation to the surrounding counties and competing organizations (both civic and private industry). Then the county will receive an in-depth list of job descriptions/duties and a suggested performance-based payroll system for all county employees. Mr. Darling, who raised the motion, said he felt that this was the appropriate course of action for two reasons. One, this firm would be able to obtain certain data that is not easily accessible to the general public. Two, outsourcing this process removes any bias from the equation, therefore alleviating concerns some might have about biases towards individual workers in the county. This firm will receive a one time payment of $28,000 from the County Miscellaneous funds and result will be available in 75 days. After a brief discussion between quorum court members weighing the pros and cons, Mr. Griffin made the motion to accept the proposal, and Mrs. Stewart seconded the motion. The motion was approved.