City of Highland Park issued the following announcement on Aug. 31. The Grand Finale Concert of the Bitter Jester Music Festival and the City's annual community fireworks display will be held this Sunday, September 5 at Wolters Field! The festivities begin at 3 PM when the top bands from this year's Battle of the Bands will take the stage. Learn more about these talented young performers at bitterjestermusic.org. The fireworks display will begin at 8:45 PM. As a reminder, masks are strongly encouraged in crowded outdoor settings like festivals and concerts, as well as for activities that require close contact with people who are not vaccinated.