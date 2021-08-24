Chances increase for systems to potentially develop into next named storms
ORLANDO, Fla. - As we approach the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season on September 10th, it's not surprising that the tropics are "fully involved" right now. The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking 3 systems, two of which could become our next named storms "Ida" and "Julian". The two areas we're watching out in the distant East Atlantic will stay in that area, far removed from the islands and the U.S. coastline.www.wogx.com
