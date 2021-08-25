Transfer deadline day is just days away, with a number of high-profile players still pushing for a move... but what time does the window close and who will be on the move?

Two of the remaining dominoes have fallen. With the Aug. 31 transfer deadline in most of the top leagues around Europe rapidly approaching, it's crunch time for players in need of a change of scenery, and that's no different for the U.S. contingent based abroad. Two such players received their new assignments Friday. Center back Matt Miazga has been loaned out from Chelsea for a fifth time and to a fifth country in six seasons since leaving the New York Red Bulls, joining Deportivo Alavés in La Liga for the season. The club narrowly escaped relegation last season (with its 57 goals conceded tied for third-worst in the league) and began this season with a 4–1 defeat to Real Madrid, so it could use a boost—as could the 26-year-old New Jersey native.