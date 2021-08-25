Cancel
Premier League

Transfer deadline day is just days away, with a number of high-profile players still pushing for a move... but what time does the window close and who will be on the move?

By Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021-22 Premier League campaign is now in full swing, but there is still the small matter of deadline day to cap off what has been a jaw-dropping summer of transfers. After clubs across Europe were financially hit by the coronavirus pandemic, a quiet summer - filled by clever swap-deals and an increasing number of loan moves - would have come as little surprise.

