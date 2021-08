Gareth Southgate says he received more abuse for an advertisement encouraging young people to get the Covid-19 vaccination than anything else in the summer, including the Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy.The England manager was conducting a press conference to announce his squad for September’s World Cup qualifiers, and admitted that the vociferousness of the response had made him think twice about getting so involved in the discussion. Southgate also discussed the general issue of vaccine take-up among professional footballers, and said it was his understanding that it had been “varied” across English clubs.“I’m not going to get too involved...