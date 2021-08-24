What are the laws in Florida in regards to marriage and personal property/loans prior to marriage?

As a general measure assets owned and debts owed prior to marriage remain the premarital asset and debt of the party that held the same before marriage. However, there are numerous ways in which premarital assets and debts can become comingled with marital assets and debts to the extent that they lose their premarital status. Your best course of action is to schedule a one on one consultation with a Family Law Attorney so that your particular situation can be reviewed thereby affording you the most accurate advise.