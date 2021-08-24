Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

What are the laws in Florida in regards to marriage and personal property/loans prior to marriage?

By Asked in Land O Lakes, FL
avvo.com
 8 days ago

As a general measure assets owned and debts owed prior to marriage remain the premarital asset and debt of the party that held the same before marriage. However, there are numerous ways in which premarital assets and debts can become comingled with marital assets and debts to the extent that they lose their premarital status. Your best course of action is to schedule a one on one consultation with a Family Law Attorney so that your particular situation can be reviewed thereby affording you the most accurate advise.

avvo.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Personal Property#Family Law#Qdro Specialist#Florida Family
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Gusty winds, bone-dry conditions fuel California fire near Lake Tahoe

CARSON CITY, Nev., Sept 1 (Reuters) - Gusty winds and bone-dry conditions challenged firefighters on Wednesday as they tried to slow the spread of a raging wildfire that threatened homes and businesses near Lake Tahoe, a popular resort destination in California's Sierra Nevada range. The Caldor fire, burning since mid-August...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Judge will approve Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan that shields Sacklers

Sept 1 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge said on Wednesday he would approve OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP’s bankruptcy reorganization plan, clearing a path to resolve thousands of opioid lawsuits and shielding the company's wealthy Sackler family owners from future opioid litigation. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain said that with small...
AdvocacyPosted by
Reuters

Taliban wrestle with Afghan economy in chaos, humanitarian crisis

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers struggled to keep the country functioning on Wednesday after the final withdrawal of U.S. forces, with foreign donors alarmed about an impending humanitarian crisis. Two weeks since the Taliban's sweep into Kabul brought a chaotic end to 20 years of warfare, the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy