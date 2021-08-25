Slime Ring’s SLM_RNG_EP, And More Music News and Gossip

DON’T FIGHT AND BE POLITE: Over the past few weeks, select local establishments have publicized their current COVID-19 policies and attendance requirements. Among the most popular with regular readers are Normaltown’s Hi-Lo, The Georgia Theatre and the 40 Watt Club. Due to the ongoing, and possibly changing, nature of such requirements and restrictions (i.e. mask policies, vaccination requirements, etc.), I’m not gonna go into a huge explanation of them all. You can easily contact individual businesses on your own or seek out their social media pages and websites for information. What I do want to do, though, is strongly remind y’all that these establishments and their employees were among those that took more than their share of the terrible economic brunt last year’s lockdowns visited upon us. The absolute last thing they need now is anyone giving them grief and trouble regarding what are, hopefully, temporary policies. So, if you’re not of the mind to be a good neighbor, please don’t attempt to patronize them at this time. Everyone involved in the Athens live music scene is trying damned hard to keep it going, so please don’t make this task any more unpleasant than it already is.