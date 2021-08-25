Cancel
Athens, GA

Athens’ Confederate Memorial Is Back Up in a New Spot

By Lee Shearer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAthens’ Confederate monument is now erect in its new location on Timothy Place off Macon Highway, both visible and noticeable from the nearby Athens Perimeter. The memorial’s carved marble portion is laced with small fractures, mainly toward the bottom where the names of Athens Confederate soldiers are etched. However, comparisons with photos taken prior to the monument’s removal from downtown show that the cracks were already there.

