Kathy Hochul sworn in as New York's first female governor

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned on Tuesday after a report found that he had violated state and federal sexual-harassment laws, in a spectacular fall from grace for a political leader who was highly praised last year for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Cuomo, who continues to deny some of the allegations and maintain other actions were misinterpreted, will be replaced by Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, a former member of the U.S. House of Representatives, who will become the first female governor of New York state. The report, issued in early August by New York Attorney General Letitia James, found that Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women, created a hostile work environment and retaliated against at least one former employee.