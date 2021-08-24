Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Kathy Hochul sworn in as New York's first female governor

Posted by 
NBC News
NBC News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKathy Hochul was sworn in as the 57th governor of New York, and the first female to ascend to the state’s highest office. She briefly spoke after the ceremony where she mentioned speaking to President Biden, where he “pledged his full support to her administration.”Aug. 24, 2021.

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 0

NBC News

NBC News

194K+
Followers
28K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Albany, NYHornell Evening Tribune

'Vaxed': NY Gov. Kathy Hochul's necklace sends a message on COVID vaccines

ALBANY – The gold-colored pendant hanging from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's neck on Thursday was intended to send a message. As she introduced her pick for lieutenant governor, Hochul wore a nameplate necklace with a single word: "Vaxed." Hochul was sworn in as governor Tuesday following former Gov. Andrew...
PoliticsPosted by
Newport Buzz

Cuomo, Advisers Plot Revenge Against New Governor: REPORT

Former governor of New York Andrew Cuomo is reportedly plotting revenge on those who ousted him from his position in power — including Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Reporters and political aides told Politico Playbook that former Cuomo adviser Richard Azzopardi has been attempting to salvage Cuomo’s career by planting stories about Cuomo’s enemies, asking journalists to question the New York attorney general’s report about the former governor, and offering quotes questioning Hochul’s competence.
Politicswearebreakingnews.com

Andrew Cuomo’s Decade As Governor Of New York Comes To An End

Andrew Cuomo approached the end of his decade as governor of New York on Monday, as he prepared to relinquish his tight grip on the government to Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul in a midnight transfer of power that will break another glass ceiling for women in state policy. Cuomo, a...
HealthNew York Post

Kathy Hochul urged to release James Malatras’ nursing home records

Gov. Kathy Hochul should publicly release all records regarding SUNY Chancellor James Malatras’ role in preparing a discredited state Health Department report that covered up the true extent of coronavirus deaths in nursing homes, lawmakers said Monday. The same controversial in-house report last summer also absolved the administration of ex-Gov....
NFLthefocus.news

Who is Kathy Hochul related to? Family life of incoming New York Gov explored

Kathy Hochul is to serve as the 57th governor of New York, from 24 August, following Andrew Cuomo’s resignation. She will be the first woman to lead the state in its 233-year history. Snopes recently debunked a (false) rumour that she was related to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi – so, who is Kathy Hochul related to?
PoliticsPosted by
Teen Vogue

Who Will Replace Andrew Cuomo? Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul

On August 10, New York governor Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation from office amid 11 allegations of sexual harassment during his term and accusations of creating a hostile work environment. The three-term governor said that his resignation will take effect in two weeks, at which point New York lieutenant governor Kathy Hochul will be sworn in as Cuomo's replacement and New York’s first woman governor.
PoliticsBBC

Cuomo resigns as New York governor

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation Tuesday after an inquiry found he sexually harassed multiple women. The Democrat said his resignation will be effective within 14 days. : New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigns.
PoliticsNEWS10 ABC

A look back at Andrew Cuomo’s years as governor

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Andrew Cuomo was sworn into office on January 1, 2011. In the nearly 12 years in the Governor’s office, Cuomo had his share of wins and losses. His first victor was just six months after he took office. That’s when he signed the Marriage Equality Act in June of 2011. Cuomo fulfilled a campaign promise and made New York the seventh state to legalize same-sex marriages.
Public SafetyPosted by
MarketWatch

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns in wake of sexual-harassment scandal

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned on Tuesday after a report found that he had violated state and federal sexual-harassment laws, in a spectacular fall from grace for a political leader who was highly praised last year for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Cuomo, who continues to deny some of the allegations and maintain other actions were misinterpreted, will be replaced by Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, a former member of the U.S. House of Representatives, who will become the first female governor of New York state. The report, issued in early August by New York Attorney General Letitia James, found that Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women, created a hostile work environment and retaliated against at least one former employee.
New York City, NYPosted by
Fox News

Cuomo will not be welcomed into Hamptons' social scene, society insider says: 'Persona non grata everywhere'

New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo should stay away from the Hamptons social scene, a society columnist tells Fox News. Cuomo resigned from office on Tuesday, one week after New York Attorney General Letitia James released the findings of her months-long investigation into sexual harassment allegations against the politician. The 165-page report found that Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women from 2013 to 2020, and that he and his office retaliated against an accuser.
Public Healthnewsandguts.com

NY’s New Governor Acknowledges Andrew Cuomo’s Administration Undercounted COVID Deaths

New York’s new Governor Kathy Hochul is making good on a promise that “transparency will be the hallmark” of her administration. On her first day in office, her administration revealed that there were almost 12,000 more deaths in New York state than Andrew Cuomo’s administration officially admitted. Hochul told MSNBC’s Morning Joe, “We’re now releasing more data than had been released before publicly, so people know the nursing home deaths and the hospital deaths are consistent with what’s being displayed by the CDC.”
Politicstalesbuzz.com

De Blasio and Kathy Hochul set to meet face to face

Mayor Bill de Blasio was set to sit down Tuesday with Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul for their first face-to-face meeting since Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave his two weeks’ notice. Hizzoner told reporters before the meeting that he planned to raise the state’s slow-moving congestion pricing program with the state’s incoming chief executive and the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic.
PoliticsRadar Online.com

Andrew Cuomo's Ex-Girlfriend Sandra Lee Allegedly Furious With Disgraced New York Governor For Taking Credit For Her Work During Resignation

Andrew Cuomo’s longtime ex-girlfriend Sandra Lee is not pleased with the disgraced New York Governor citing work she pushed him to do as part of his resignation speech. Insiders spoke to the New York Post about Sandra being upset with Cuomo’s farewell address. Article continues below advertisement. During the awkward...

Comments / 0

Community Policy