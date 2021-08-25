Oneida football: Top players, schedule, what you need to know about the 2021 season
After reaching the Section III Class B championship in 2019, Oneida finished the 2021 spring season with a 2-3 record. The Indians will look to combine their youth with the few experienced players they have returning to make another run at a Section III championship. Oneida returns three players from their 2019 team as well as three others that saw significant playing time in the 2021 spring season.www.uticaod.com
