With El Salvador setting the pace, it appears the Cuban government may be the next to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender. According to recent reports, the country is looking to embrace cryptocurrencies for payments. The President of the Caribbean nation, Miguel Diaz Canel, is working with other authorities to review possible ways to use cryptocurrencies to overcome the financial turbulence caused by COVID-19. Consequently, Cuba’s central bank will likely set rules for digital currencies and also determine how to license providers of related services within the country.