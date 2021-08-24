Help These ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Named Siblings Find Their Happy Ending

Obviously, there is no bigger celebrity from the Bangor area than the master of horror himself, Stephen King. Now I have to admit, I am a little bit jaded when it comes to him, because his iconic Bangor house is pretty much right around the corner from where I live, and over the years, I have run into him at the Corner Store on Hammond Street on many occasions, just doing everyday things like grabbing some milk, or browsing at the magazine stand. The first time I ever met him, was when I was an usher at Bangor mall Cinemas in high school. I was sweeping up in the hallway, when he came out in to the lobby, and chatted me up for a few minutes, so I guess I am used to running into him at this point. And since I do live in the same neighborhood, I do notice that at just about any hour of the day, there are always cars parked on the side of the road, where tourists come to Bangor to get a peek at his spooky looking home.