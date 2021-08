Started on this day back in 2014, National Beach Day, is a holiday that raises our awareness of the beauty of beaches, while also calling attention to keeping them clean and safe. Here in Maine, we are blessed with some of the best beaches anywhere, and as we head into the home stretch of summer, time is winding down for you to grab your sunblock, shades, towels, snacks and swim suits, and hit the beach. Yes, hard to believe, but Labor Day weekend is almost upon us, and the official first day of fall, is Wednesday, September 22nd, so now is the time to enjoy some fun in the sun.