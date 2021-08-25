Milan in talks with entourage of €12m winger and his club – the latest
AC Milan have a couple of options in mind for the right wing position and are negotiating over one in particular, according to a report. Calciomercato.com writes that the management are looking for a player with different characteristics to Alexis Saelemaekers and Samu Castillejo, one able to give new solutions to Pioli. Directors Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara are working on several options such as Junior Messias of Crotone – valued at €10m – and also Porto’s Jesus Corona.www.yardbarker.com
