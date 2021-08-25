Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Milan in talks with entourage of €12m winger and his club – the latest

By Oliver Fisher
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAC Milan have a couple of options in mind for the right wing position and are negotiating over one in particular, according to a report. Calciomercato.com writes that the management are looking for a player with different characteristics to Alexis Saelemaekers and Samu Castillejo, one able to give new solutions to Pioli. Directors Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara are working on several options such as Junior Messias of Crotone – valued at €10m – and also Porto’s Jesus Corona.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexis Saelemaekers
Person
Samu Castillejo
Person
Paolo Maldini
Person
Junior Messias
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ac Milan#Entourage#European Union#Mexico#Ac Milan#Calciomercato Com#Crotone#Portuguese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Romelu Lukaku gets down to work in familiar surroundings at Chelsea after £98m return from Inter Milan with striker gearing up to make his second club debut against London rivals Arsenal

Romelu Lukaku has hit the training pitch for Chelsea for the first time since his £98m move from Inter Milan. The Belgian striker is hoping to make his second debut for the club in their clash against Arsenal on Sunday. There's been some good news for Chelsea fans, as the...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Burnley make £12m bid for Lyon winger Maxwel Cornet

Burnley have made a formal bid to sign Lyon winger Maxwel Cornet, The Sun reports. The Clarets have had a quiet transfer window and have made just one outfield signing in centre-back Nathan Collins from Stoke City. They are likely to strengthen their attack this month and have their sights...
MLSblackchronicle.com

Milan clubs step up interest in Napoli’s Lorenzo Insigne

The summer transfer window is into its final month for the major European leagues, which means the biggest clubs are looking to make a splash in the market before the new season begins. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here. TOP STORY: Milan teams in...
SoccerYardbarker

Milan defender ostracised and heading for exit as club remove shirt printing option

AC Milan appear to have completely cut Andrea Conti out of their plans as he continues to be ostracised, according to a report. As Calciomercato.com writes, Conti was not called up for either friendly against Real Madrid or Panathinaikos which shows that the right-back is not part of the Rossoneri’s plans for next season. He returned to Milan after Parma’s failure to exercise their option to buy, while in recent hours the club’s official store have stopped printing his name set.
Miami, FLpunditarena.com

Lionel Messi has reportedly already held talks with his next club

Lionel Messi in talks with Inter Miami. Lionel Messi is barely in the door at Paris-Saint Germain but he has already held talks with Inter Miami, according to reports. Messi’s PSG contract expires in June 2023 and The Mirror is reporting that Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham has already held talks with the Argentinian megastar about ending his career in the Florida city.
SoccerYardbarker

Three clubs interested in Milan outcast as €5m asking price is set

Three clubs are interested in signing AC Milan defender Andrea Conti, who is reportedly not considered a part of the club’s plans. This morning’s edition of il Corriere dello Sport (via MilanLive) confirms that Sampdoria and Genoa are the two teams most interested in signing Conti, meaning there could be a Derby della Lanterna on the market between the two Genovese clubs. Sampdoria appears the most likely as a destination, also because Roberto D’Aversa is pushing for his purchase having signed him on loan last season when he was at Parma.
SoccerYardbarker

Winger remains outside Milan’s plans but LaLiga clubs fail to firm up interest

AC Milan do not have Samu Castillejo in their plans but they are struggling to find accommodation for him, according to a report. According to this morning’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport (via MilanNews), Castillejo’s experience at Milan now seems to be at the end credits. The 26-year-old winger is not considered a part of the plans of head coach Stefano Pioli and the Rossoneri ave received several enquiries from Spain, but the requested figure – around €8m – has been too high for the suitors for now.
UEFAYardbarker

Giroud discusses the ‘honour’ and ‘privilege’ of playing for his ‘favourite club’ Milan

Olivier Giroud has expressed pride at being able to finally realise his dream and play for AC Milan, insisting he feels ‘lucky’. Giroud netted three goals in the preseason campaign including a brace against Panathinaikos in Saturday’s final warm-up game, meaning he is pretty much the man of the moment heading into the new campaign, which begins on Monday night with an away trip to Sampdoria.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

'Terminate his contract!' Arsenal fans left outraged at Willian after the out of favour winger at the Emirates Stadium appeared to 'like' a Chelsea Instagram post reporting his former club's 2-0 victory over the Gunners

Willian has landed himself in hot water with Arsenal fans after appearing to 'like' a social media post from his former club Chelsea reporting their Emirates Stadium win over the Gunners. First half goals from debutant Romelu Lukaku and Reece James gave the Blues a comfortable 2-0 win in the...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

LaLiga side ready to put forward bid for Milan winger after €18m sale

AC Milan still have a chance of offloading Samu Castillejo before the transfer window is closed, according to the latest reports. According to Tuttosport (via MilanLive) it seems there is a distinct chance that Milan will sell Castillejo to the highest bidder between now and August 31 and a LaLiga club are preparing an offer. Getafe are the club who are keen on signing the right winger, and in recent weeks they tested the ground regarding the 26-year-old.
SoccerYardbarker

Di Marzio: Milan have clear ideas about winger despite receiving several offers

AC Milan have clear ideas about the future of forward Rafael Leao despite the suggestions throughout the summer window that he could leave. During Monday night’s win over Sampdoria at the Marassi, a clear gesture of faith came from head coach Stefano Pioli as he gave the nod to the 22-year-old to start on the left wing over Ante Rebic.
Premier LeagueBBC

Solly March: Brighton winger commits future to club until 2024

Brighton winger Solly March has signed a new contract, keeping him at the AMEX Stadium until 2024. March, 27, has made more than 200 appearances for the Seagulls since signing from Lewes in 2011. The former England under-21 international has played 113 matches in the Premier League, scoring four goals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy