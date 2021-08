A Ligue 1 match between Nice and Marseille has descended into violence after fans stormed the pitch and began hurling abuse at players. The opening 74 minutes of the Ligue 1 game were played out in fairly innocuous fashion, however, things went haywire after a fan threw a bottle at Marseille’s Dimitri Payet. He was originally preparing for a corner kick, when the bottle came flying from the stands, striking him in the back of the head. In the clip, you can see the player laying on the ground before standing and firing the bottle back at the disgruntled fans. That’s when all hell broke loose.