LaLiga side ready to put forward bid for Milan winger after €18m sale

By Oliver Fisher
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAC Milan still have a chance of offloading Samu Castillejo before the transfer window is closed, according to the latest reports. According to Tuttosport (via MilanLive) it seems there is a distinct chance that Milan will sell Castillejo to the highest bidder between now and August 31 and a LaLiga club are preparing an offer. Getafe are the club who are keen on signing the right winger, and in recent weeks they tested the ground regarding the 26-year-old.

Samu Castillejo
