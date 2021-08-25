LaLiga side ready to put forward bid for Milan winger after €18m sale

AC Milan do not have Samu Castillejo in their plans but they are struggling to find accommodation for him, according to a report. According to this morning’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport (via MilanNews), Castillejo’s experience at Milan now seems to be at the end credits. The 26-year-old winger is not considered a part of the plans of head coach Stefano Pioli and the Rossoneri ave received several enquiries from Spain, but the requested figure – around €8m – has been too high for the suitors for now.