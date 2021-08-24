Story Behind the Song: Kane Brown, ‘One Mississippi’

Kane Brown has released a brand new single and video today called “One Mississippi.” It will be featured on his upcoming project. The song was co-written by an artist named Levon Gray who Kane tells us he discovered on social media. He explains: “I found a guy from Alabama tagged me and a story on Instagram, and he was a great singer, and really good. It was a really good song that he was singing that he wrote, so I asked him to come up to Nashville and write a song with me to see if we could get something to sign into my publishing company. His year during the COVID has been rough. He lost his mom and it was just sad so I was excited to kind of give him a chance, and he came to Nashville with the title called 'One Mississippi,' and he’s batting 1000 for the first time we wrote. It’s his first single, so thank you Levon Gray.”