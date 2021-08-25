Cancel
Local hip-hop artist Anfernee is on the up and up

By Michael Smallwood
Charleston City Paper
Cover picture for the articleAnfernee has put out three albums so far and plans to head up his Sept. 10 show at Pour House with new releases | Photo provided. SAPC Studios is the latest player to strike up the band in the local music education market, joining a series of new outlets for artistic expression in the area. “Music has been a passion of mine my whole life,” said Heather Reed, director of music for St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church and the founder of SAPC […]

www.charlestoncitypaper.com

