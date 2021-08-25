Q&A: East Bay Deli continues to expand 20-years later

There isn’t much information to share at this time about a new restaurant which appears to be opening very soon at the Maple Street Mansion. However an Instagram account was spotted last week for SoBou Seafood and Steakhouse. It states that SoBou will have a “real authentic taste of New Orleans”. In a few of the postings there is also mention of a Hookah Bar opening as well. The Maple Street Mansion most recently was home to South of Heaven which moved to Brunswick, GA. Once an opening date is shared we will pass it onto you.