Restaurants

Q&A: East Bay Deli continues to expand 20-years later

By Parker Milner
Charleston City Paper
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCramers Cuisine slinging smash burgers at The Daily Friday. Cramers Cuisine chef/owner Owen Bernstein will pop-up Friday at The Daily Friday, 6-9 p.m., with help from Ethos Athletic Club’s Joey Welling and Jackson Metcalf. The chef, whose private dining and catering company specializes in “dishes inspired by travel,” will serve single and double smash burgers at the pop-up, Bernstein told the City Paper. “For […]

RestaurantsEater

After a Decade in the Design District, Stalwart Restaurant Oak Has Closed Its Doors

Over the weekend chic Dallas Design District restaurant Oak has officially closed its doors after nearly a decade. The restaurant announced its impending departure in a press release on Friday, announcing that Oak’s final day would be August 1. Throughout its time in the Design District, Oak hosted some of the city’s most vaunted chefs, including opening chef Jason Maddy, and Brian Zenner, who earned the restaurant a four-star review from former Dallas Morning News dining critic Leslie Brenner in 2014.
Restaurantsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Wine list at Boone’s Restaurant in Buckhead among best in the world

While a golf course restaurant may not come to mind when you think of the best wine lists in the world, American lifestyle magazine “Wine Spectator” recently named Boone’s Restaurant at Bobby Jones Golf Course in Buckhead as a recipient of an Award of Excellence for its outstanding wine list and as a top destination for wine lovers around the world.
RestaurantsEater

A Beloved Jamaican Food Truck Finds a Permanent New Home

A popular food truck known for its jerk sandwiches, fish fritters, rum-soaked plantains, and other West Indian dishes has officially landed a permanent spot in Acres Homes. Over the past few years, Jamaica Pon Di Road has gained a loyal following by crisscrossing Houston, serving up Caribbean food from Conroe to Katy. Now, the restaurant, helmed by Jamaica native Gareth Powell, has a landed a brick-and-mortar at 2213 S. Victory Drive. The restaurant opened in early August.
RestaurantsEater

The Team Behind Floating Oyster Bar Grand Banks Will Open a Year-Round Restaurant in Tribeca

The team behind Island Oyster and Grand Banks heads to Tribeca. The team behind seasonal seafood restaurants Island Oyster and Grand Banks is headed to Tribeca for its first brick-and-mortar establishment in New York City. Tribeca Citizen reports that restaurateurs Alex and Miles Pincus have signed a lease on a partially subterranean space at 109 West Broadway, at Reade Street, which was previously home to Holy Ground. The yet-to-be-named restaurant is slated to open this fall.
Restaurantsbestofnj.com

All Surf No Turf Serves Fresh-off-the-line Seafood in Clifton

If you prefer your food from the ocean, a new restaurant in Clifton is sure to please. All Surf No Turf is a takeout spot that serves, surprise surprise, an all-seafood menu. You won’t find any land mammals here, instead, they offer fresh-off-the-line marine cuisine. If the eatery sounds familiar, that’s because you may have actually tried their food before.
RestaurantsEater

A Rising Chef Finds a Home for Her Japanese Comfort Food at Maxwell Park

Wine bar Maxwell Park has been one of D.C.’s most popular drinking destinations since it opened its first location in Shaw four years ago, but the neighborhood fixture has struggled to settle on which food to permanently pair with its under-the-radar wines listed on cheeky themed menus. This summer, the bar brought on an executive chef to take the kitchen in a completely different direction: Japanese comfort food.
Los Angeles, CAspectrumnews1.com

Canter's Deli celebrates 90 years of tradition

The iconic Canter's Deli on Fairfax Avenue has been a Los Angeles institution for decades. Among its many features are a parking lot mural depicting the history of Jewish culture, an autumn-inspired ceiling, Jetsons-inspired light fixtures, and its famous glass plate displays. "It stays the same. It looks like it...
RestaurantsEater

Voodoo Doughnut Will Open in Vancouver Amid Pickets at Its Original Location

Voodoo Doughnut Will Open a Shop Near the Vancouver Mall. Voodoo Doughnut is planning to open its first Washington State location in November, its 12th location. Voodoo Doughnut, which has accrued flocks of tourists at its Old Town location since 2003, went on a large-scale expansion push when CEO Chris Schultz joined the company four years ago; Schultz told the Columbian that he’s been eyeing a Vancouver location since his arrival. The company is chipping away at the opening while the company’s union, which it does not recognize, has been consistently protesting working conditions at the original Old Town location. Voodoo Doughnut’s Vancouver location will take over a former Chase Bank branch at 8203 NE Vancouver Mall Drive. [C]
Charleston, SCCharleston City Paper

High Pie kicks off Sunday Lo-Fi residency with visit from Mandy Moore

Happy hour is back at these Charleston bars and restaurants. Happy hour was a pandemic casualty for most local bars and restaurants, but many have brought it back this summer. A typical happy hour always involves discounted drinks, but most of the time, it’s just your run of the mill domestic beer or well liquor mixed with soda. While those discounts are always appreciated, there […]
Restaurantsthecitymenus.com

Seafood and Steaks Cooking at the Maple Street Mansion Soon

There isn’t much information to share at this time about a new restaurant which appears to be opening very soon at the Maple Street Mansion. However an Instagram account was spotted last week for SoBou Seafood and Steakhouse. It states that SoBou will have a “real authentic taste of New Orleans”. In a few of the postings there is also mention of a Hookah Bar opening as well. The Maple Street Mansion most recently was home to South of Heaven which moved to Brunswick, GA. Once an opening date is shared we will pass it onto you.
Restaurantspopville.com

“Chef Andrew Markert of Beuchert’s Saloon and Fight Club will be expanding his footprint on Capitol Hill with a new restaurant, Newland, slated to open in the former Montmarte space”

“Chef Andrew Markert of Beuchert’s Saloon and Fight Club will be expanding his footprint on Capitol Hill with a new restaurant, Newland, slated to open in the former Montmarte space (327 7th St SE) in late fall/early winter 2021. Markert will turn out upscale, nuanced New American cuisine in an environment designed for guests to feel at home.
RestaurantsThe Post and Courier

Columbia deli Enzo's expands with second location in Olympia neighborhood

Less than a year after a successful launch in Five Points, the Italian-American deli Enzo’s Delicatessen has expanded with a college-focused outpost in the Olympia Mills apartment complex. The new Enzo’s Spuntino — which translates roughly to snack in Italian — opened last week and offers a slight changeup on...
RestaurantsEater

Eggholic Will Bring Indian Street Food to Irving Next Month

Welcome to AM Intel, a (mostly) daily round-up of easily digestible Dallas dining details that every local needs to know. Looking for more intel about where to eat and drink in the Big D? Sign up for Eater Dallas’s newsletter, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook. Eggholic will bring...
Napa, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Meadowood's Christopher Kostow to enter the Bay Area bagel wars with new Napa deli

Famed chef Christopher Kostow of Michelin-starred the Restaurant at Meadowood in St. Helena and Charter Oak in Napa is getting into the hotly contested Bay Area bagel game. Kostow and his wife, Martina, are gearing up to open Loveski, a Jewish-inspired deli at the Oxbow Public Market in Napa. They hope to be open by November. The deli’s opening was first reported by What Now San Francisco.
RestaurantsNew York Post

Grand Central Oyster Bar to reopen September 7

Shell-shocked bivalve lovers can rejoice — the Grand Central Oyster Bar, closed for most of 17 months, will reopen on Sept. 7, the restaurant announced on Monday. The piscine palace’s return will soon be followed at other iconic places that remained dark even as business picked up around town. But a few marquee eateries are stubbornly holding out.
TV & Videoshypebeast.com

Watch This Iron Chef Turns Taco Bell Into a Gourmet Meal

Known for his appearances on Top Chef and intense battles on the Food Network‘s Iron Chef America, Susur Lee has made a name for himself with his eclectic culinary style is described as “fusion cuisine.” Serving as the manager of Susur Lee Restaurant Group, the Canadian chef also enjoys taking part in the videos of his Youtuber sons Kai, Levi, and Jet Bent-Lee. Most recently a video series launched by son Jet Bent-Lee which sees Susur reimagine familiar fast food into gourmet meals has taken off on TikTok.
Restaurantsvegoutmag.com

St. Petersburg’s Cider Press Cafe Is Moving to Bigger Space

The Florida favorite cafe is moving to a bigger, better location!. The all-vegan Cider Press Cafe has called Downtown St. Petersburg home for the past six years but has plans to pick up shop and open a new location in Historic Kenwood. While they will be missed in Downtown St. Petersburg, the new location will afford them many new opportunities, including an expanded menu, full liquor license, and late-night hours.

