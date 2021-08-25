Gaza Palestinians resume demonstrations on Israeli border

Isis has claimed responsibility for a rocket attack on Kabul airport on Monday, the group’s Nasher News said on its Telegram channel.“By the grace of God Almighty, the soldiers of the Caliphate targeted Kabul International Airport with six Katyusha rockets,” it said.US anti-missile defences intercepted as many as five rockets fired at Kabul’s airport early on Monday, a US official said.It came as the final US departure from Afghanistan was under way with “core diplomatic staff” having already departed.Officials did not say whether they included top envoy Ross Wilson, expected to be among the last to leave. Washington is expected to withdraw all its diplomats from Kabul before pulling out the final troops by a Tuesday deadline. Read More Pen Farthing and animals ‘safe’ after landing at Heathrow as charity staff trapped in KabulTaliban vows to purge education system of anything ‘against Islam’ as Afghan folk singer shot deadWhat the pullout from Afghanistan means for the US-UK relationship