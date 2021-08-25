Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Gaza Palestinians resume demonstrations on Israeli border

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Hundreds of Palestinians have demonstrated near the Israeli border in the southern Gaza Strip, calling on Israel to ease a crippling blockade. Wednesday’s demonstration ended without a repeat of the deadly clashes during a similar gathering over the weekend. The Israeli military, which had beefed up its forces ahead of Wednesday’s demonstration, said it was using tear gas and live fire to disperse the crowd. Palestinian medics reported at least nine wounded, though details of their injuries weren’t immediately known. Gaza’s ruling Hamas militant group has organized the protests in hopes of pressuring Israel to ease a crippling blockade. During a demonstration on Saturday, hundreds of participants stormed the fence, resulting in violent clashes.

keyt.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaza Strip#Hamas#Protest Riot#Gaza Palestinians#Israeli#Associated Press#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Palestine
NewsBreak
Middle East
NewsBreak
Protests
Related
Middle Eastwearebreakingnews.com

Israeli Bombings In Gaza Would Have Broken The Law

JERUSALEM (AP) – Israeli airstrikes that toppled four tall buildings in the Gaza Strip during the May war appear to have violated the laws of war, a leading international human rights group said Monday, calling on the Israeli military. to present evidence to justify the attacks. Human Rights Watch noted...
Middle EastKEYT

Abbas, Israel’s Gantz hold new high-level talks, urged by US

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s defense minister has held talks with the Palestinian president in the first high-level meeting between the two sides in years. The talks took place in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Sunday’s meeting between Benny Gantz and Mahmoud Abbas signaled a possible shift after the near-complete breakdown in communication between Abbas and Israeli leaders in recent years. That rift had opened under former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s hard-line policy toward the Palestinians, backed by former President Donald Trump. Both countries have new leaders in place. President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met in Washington last week.
ProtestsPosted by
WJCT News

Gaza Protesters Clash With Israeli Troops Near The Border

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Hundreds of Hamas-backed activists on Saturday launched what they said was the first in a series of nighttime protests along the Israeli border, throwing explosives toward Israeli forces who responded with live fire. Organizers said the gatherings, which are to continue throughout the week, were...
MilitaryPosted by
IBTimes

Israel Strikes Gaza After Fire Balloons, Border Clashes

The Israeli air force attacked two sites in Gaza on Sunday, the army said, after Gazans clashed with forces on the border and launched incendiary balloons into southern Israel. Israeli "fighter jets struck a Hamas military compound used for manufacturing weapons and training as well as an entrance to a...
ProtestsKEYT

Hundreds of Gazans protest blockade along Israeli frontier

JERUSALEM (AP) — Hundreds of Palestinians have ended a protest along Gaza’s separation fence with Israel. The protesters have been pressing ahead with a series of protests staged by the territory’s Hamas rulers aimed at pressuring Israel to ease a stifling blockade of the territory. Sunday’s demonstration was the second consecutive nighttime border protest and took place hours after Israeli warplanes carried out a series of airstrikes on alleged Hamas targets in response to the unrest. The Israeli military says protesters threw explosives and set tires on fire, while Palestinian officials say one protester was hit by Israeli gunfire. Hamas officials have promised to hold nightly protests all week.
Middle Eastcommunitynewscorp.com

Israel bombs targets in Gaza Strip

The Israeli Air Force attacked targets in the Gaza Strip on Sunday. The Israeli military announced that the attacks with incendiary balloons in the Palestinian enclave were retaliation. According to Israeli sources, hundreds of Palestinian protesters gathered at the border with Israel on Sunday evening, throwing incendiary devices and setting tires on fire. The extremist Hamas, who ruled the coastal strip, had allowed individual groups to demonstrate. This is intended to put pressure on Israel to relax the sanctions. Israel blocks the enclave that is home to two million people.
AdvocacyThe Jewish Press

IAF Bombs Hamas Targets in Response to Arson Attacks, Border Riots

Israeli Air Force (IAF) bombers attacked several Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip on Saturday night in response to riots on the Gaza border and incendiary balloon attacks on Israel earlier in the day. Gaza-based terrorists launched arson balloons at southern Israel on Saturday, igniting at least two fires in...
Middle EastKEYT

Yemeni official: Missile, drone attack on airbase kills 30

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — A Yemeni military spokesman says a missile and drone attack on a key military base in Yemen’s south has killed at least 30 troops. The spokesman for the Yemeni southern forces tells The Associated Press that the attack Sunday on the Al-Anad Air Base in the province of Lahj wounded at least 65 others. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. The officials said at least three explosions took place at the air base, which is held by the internationally recognized government.
Middle Eastwearebreakingnews.com

Egypt Closes Access To Gaza Amid Tensions With Hamas

CAIRO (AP) – Egypt closed its main border crossing to the Gaza Strip on Monday amid tensions with Hamas, the group that rules the territory, according to officials. It is the first time that the Rafah crossing has been closed on a weekday since the beginning of the year. Egyptian authorities kept it open during the 11-day war between Israel and Hamas in May.
MilitaryPosted by
Reuters

Two Palestinians, Israeli soldier seriously injured in Gaza crossfire

GAZA (Reuters) - An Israeli soldier and two Palestinians, including a 13-year-old boy, were seriously injured in cross-border fire along the Gaza border on Saturday that wounded 39 other Palestinians, officials said. The violence broke out during a Gaza protest organised by the enclave’s Islamist rulers Hamas and other factions...
MilitaryThe Jewish Press

After Shooting of Border Police Officer, IDF Shifts Deployment Along Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces instituted certain changes in its deployment along the border with the Gaza Strip after a gun attack critically injured a Border Police officer on Saturday, Walla reported on Monday. The changes include an expansion of a buffer zone between Gazan rioters and soldiers during future incidents....
Middle EastSeattle Times

Where do power plays in the Israeli-Gaza conflict leave the Palestinian people?

Since the end of the Israel-Hamas conflict in May, Egypt has been busy pursuing several goals serving its long-term national interests. The most notable achievement was Cairo’s brokering a cease-fire and long-term armistice between Israel and Gaza’s Palestinian factions. This was not done out of a sense of altruism by Cairo, but rather a means to an end.
ProtestsPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Taliban violently disperse rare protest, killing 1 person

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — The Taliban violently broke up a protest in eastern Afghanistan on Wednesday, killing at least one person as they quashed a rare public show of dissent. The militant group meanwhile met with former officials from the toppled Western-backed government. As officials work to shape a...
Middle Eastabc17news.com

Egypt officials say militant attack kills 7 troops in Sinai

EL-ARISH, Egypt (AP) — Egyptian officials say that a roadside bomb has exploded in the restive northern part of the Sinai Peninsula, killing seven members of the security forces. The dead included an officer, and six others were wounded. The troops were riding an armored vehicle on Thursday when the bomb went off in New Rafah, a town on the border with the Gaza Strip, added the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement on an IS-affiliated website. Egypt has been battling militants in northern Sinai for years.
Middle EastPosted by
The Independent

Afghanistan news - live: Isis claims responsibility for Kabul airport rocket attack as core US staff depart

Isis has claimed responsibility for a rocket attack on Kabul airport on Monday, the group’s Nasher News said on its Telegram channel.“By the grace of God Almighty, the soldiers of the Caliphate targeted Kabul International Airport with six Katyusha rockets,” it said.US anti-missile defences intercepted as many as five rockets fired at Kabul’s airport early on Monday, a US official said.It came as the final US departure from Afghanistan was under way with “core diplomatic staff” having already departed.Officials did not say whether they included top envoy Ross Wilson, expected to be among the last to leave. Washington is expected to withdraw all its diplomats from Kabul before pulling out the final troops by a Tuesday deadline. Read More Pen Farthing and animals ‘safe’ after landing at Heathrow as charity staff trapped in KabulTaliban vows to purge education system of anything ‘against Islam’ as Afghan folk singer shot deadWhat the pullout from Afghanistan means for the US-UK relationship
U.S. PoliticsKEYT

Iran and Syria vow to confront U.S. sanctions

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Iran and Syria have vowed to take “mighty steps” to confront U.S. sanctions imposed on both countries, saying relations between the two regional allies will strengthen under Iran’s new leadership. The announcement was made by Iran’s new foreign minister, who began an official visit to Damascus on Sunday. Iran has been one of the Syrian government’s strongest backers, sending thousands of fighters from around the region to help President Bashar Assad’s troops in the 10-year civil war. Half a million have been killed in the conflict, and half of the country’s pre-war population of 23 million has been displaced.
ProtestsKEYT

Activists block court on eve of key ruling in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A group of pro-democracy activists in Poland have entered the grounds of the country’s constitutional court in an act of civil disobedience. Their action Monday took place on the eve of an expected court ruling critical to the country’s future relationship with the rest of the European Union. Judges of the Constitutional Tribunal are scheduled to convene on Tuesday to decide what has primacy — the nation’s own constitution or the law of the 27-member bloc.
ProtestsKEYT

Protest on wheels in Thai capital seeks government’s ouster

BANGKOK (AP) — A long line of cars, trucks and motorbikes has wended its way through the Thai capital Bangkok in a mobile protest against the government of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. The protesters on wheels hope their nonviolent action, dubbed a “car mob,” can help force the ouster of Prayuth. They accuse him of botching the campaign against the coronavirus. Large-scale protests against Prayuth’s government began last year. But they picked up steam this year over its alleged mishandling of the coronavirus crisis by failing to secure timely and adequate supplies of vaccines. Organizers say the car mob protest evades legal limitations on gatherings that are aimed at enforcing social distancing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy