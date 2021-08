Dressing for that transitional time between seasons is a perennial struggle for both fashion lovers and tolerators alike. Temperatures are either dropping or rising at an unpredictable clip, the palette of appropriate colors is confusing, and you're starting to get sick of the clothes that you've been wearing on repeat all season long. If you're looking for a one-stop shop for effortless pieces that you can layer with ease throughout the day, we suggest none other than our favorite California-cool brand, Jenni Kayne. The brand's entire collection has a palette of neutral and navy shades, making uniform dressing a breeze—and there are so many pieces that will work for late summer style moments and the entirety of the fall season.