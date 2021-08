Expand your space while keeping your privacy intact. At the end of a tree-lined drive, behind a security gate is a stunning early California Hacienda-style estate once owned by Herbert Hoover, Jr., son of the 31st President of the United States. President and Mrs. Hoover visited often and the home was known as “The Winter White House.” It was originally built in 1928 by local businessman, Frank Picard, and the estate included almost six acres of land. In 1932, when the Hoovers moved in, they added a children’s wing. Word has it that the playroom, which is accessed by a slide, was designed by family friend, A. A. Milne, the author of “Winnie the Pooh.” The current owner has lovingly maintained the property, making necessary improvements and upgrades while respecting the architectural integrity of the building and its grounds.