Kendall Jenner is no stranger to tequila. The supermodel is so keen on the liquor, in fact, that she created her own brand and named it “818” after her San Fernando Valley area code. “I’ve been a huge tequila lover for several years now,” Jenner, 25, exclusively tells ELLE.com. “After trying different types, I wanted to make one meant for enjoying with family and friends.” To help accomplish her goal, Jenner enlisted David Yan Gonzalez, 818’s director of tequila operations, who descends from three generations of tequila makers. “I’m excited to step into the spirit industry, which has historically been male-dominated,” Jenner adds. “Hopefully I can inspire other women to become founders or work in the same field, which definitely needs more female representation.”