Chip in for Charity is a non-competitive golfing event where participants are provided with a bucket of golf balls, and given the opportunity to chip their balls towards sponsored targets located within the driving range. As participants chip towards the sponsored targets, raffle sponsors will be raffling off prizes for participants to win. In addition, all participants will receive a complimentary food and drink voucher with the ability to purchase additional buckets of golf balls, and raffle tickets. All proceeds and donations generated through the event are donated directly to the event’s current non-profit beneficiary.