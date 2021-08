Washington, DC – In a must-read explainer in Vox, Ian Millhiser describes in detail why, based on precedent, the decision not to uphold a stay in the Remain in Mexico case (Biden v. Texas) defies logic and upends the balance of power between elected branches and the judiciary. Millhiser goes on to say that one of the most fundamental principles of decisions involving foreign policy is that judges should be “extraordinarily reluctant to mess around with foreign affairs.”