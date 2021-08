Now in its 23rd year, JOMBA! is a contemporary dance festival housed at the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Centre for Creative Arts, one of five festivals run by the Durban-based centre. It connects South African dance makers to the rest of the continent for performances and workshops, expressing the need to open artistic borders within Africa. And because of the COVID-19 pandemic, JOMBA! is also pioneering the online festival space. The award-winning Dr Lliane Loots is a dance lecturer at the university and the festival’s founder, artistic director and curator. We asked her what to expect from the latest edition, and how the pandemic is shaping it.