New UK Program Offers Opportunities to Learn About State’s Natural Resources
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 25, 2021) — Kentucky residents with a passion to discover more about their natural world now have the opportunity to gain a better understanding of it thanks to the Kentucky Master Naturalist program. Registration is open for a fall Zoom series with classes on everything from the state’s archaeology to its wildlife. The University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension-led program will include 15 classes aimed at making its participants stewards of the state’s natural resources.uknow.uky.edu
