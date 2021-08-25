Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lexington, KY

New UK Program Offers Opportunities to Learn About State’s Natural Resources

By Jordan Strickler
uky.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 25, 2021) — Kentucky residents with a passion to discover more about their natural world now have the opportunity to gain a better understanding of it thanks to the Kentucky Master Naturalist program. Registration is open for a fall Zoom series with classes on everything from the state’s archaeology to its wildlife. The University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension-led program will include 15 classes aimed at making its participants stewards of the state’s natural resources.

uknow.uky.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
State
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
Education
City
Lexington, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Resources#Water Resources#Uk#Lgbtq#Uk Healthcare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Archaeology
Related
Mississippi StatePosted by
CNN

Hurricane Ida forces Mississippi River to reverse flow

(CNN) — Storm surge and strong winds from Hurricane Ida stopped the flow of the Mississippi River near New Orleans on Sunday and actually caused it to reverse -- something the US Geological Survey says is "extremely uncommon." Ida made landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, early Sunday afternoon as an...
CelebritiesABC News

Actor Ed Asner, TV's blustery Lou Grant, dies at 91

LOS ANGELES -- Ed Asner, the burly and prolific character actor who became a star in middle age as the gruff but lovable newsman Lou Grant, first in the hit comedy “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and later in the drama “Lou Grant,” has died. He was 91. Asner's representative...
WorldNBC News

North Korea has restarted a key reactor, nuclear watchdog warns

North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor widely believed to be capable of producing weapons-grade plutonium, according to a report from the global nuclear watchdog released Sunday. The International Atomic Energy Agency said it had first spotted activity at the 5-megawatt Yongbyon plant north of the capital, Pyongyang, in late...
New Orleans, LAPosted by
CNN

Devastating Ida kills at least 1, leaves more than 1 million without power and many awaiting rescue from flooded homes

(CNN) — Hurricane Ida has ripped catastrophic gashes across southeastern Louisiana, killing at least one person, tearing roofs, sapping power and sending rescuers scrambling Monday morning to untold numbers of flooded homes where people are anxiously calling for help. Ida, now a slow-moving tropical storm over southwestern Mississippi, still will...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

US to be removed from EU travel 'safe list': report

The European Union is reportedly planning to recommend that its member nations reinstate restrictions on travelers from the U.S. due to the rising level of COVID-19 infections. EU diplomats speaking to The Associated Press said the recommendation to reverse a June decision to lift restrictions on U.S. travelers could come...
PoliticsCNN

Elizabeth Holmes' trial is set to begin: Here's what you need to know

New York (CNN Business) — Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced founder and former CEO of Theranos, is set to go to trial this week, more than three years after being indicted on multiple federal fraud and conspiracy charges over allegations she knowingly misrepresented the capabilities of her company's proprietary blood testing technology.
GolfPosted by
The Associated Press

Patrick Cantlay delivers clutch putting for signature win

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — No one ever questioned that Patrick Cantlay had the chops to be among golf’s elite. What he might have lacked in number of PGA Tour victories, he made for it with the way he won or the field he beat. His victory Sunday in the BMW Championship — the fifth of his career and his PGA Tour-leading third of the season — was a little of each.

Comments / 0

Community Policy