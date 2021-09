The Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce issued the following announcement on Aug. 27. The application portal for the new Back to Business (B2B) grant program for businesses and not-for-profit organizations impacted by COVID-19 is open. Submit your application today before funds are no longer available. The $250 million grant program prioritizes businesses/organizations that did not receive assistance through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) or the State’s BIG grant program. Businesses in the hardest hit industries, as well as those located in Disproportionately Impacted Areas (DIAs) are also prioritized for funding. Details regarding the grant program, including available funding and eligibility requirements, can be found here.