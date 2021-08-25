Cancel
how to limit hardware version only up to v13?

By jacky
vmware.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a mixed cluster with esxi6/7, how can I limit hardware version of VM only up to v13 when creating VMs?

communities.vmware.com

Computers
Tom's Hardware

Disable Windows 11 Bloatware With This New System Tool

The first unofficial optimization tool for Windows 11 is already here. ThisIsWin11 allows you to customize many of Windows 11's settings all from one app. Instead of hunting down each setting yourself through the control panel, settings app or other tools. You can do things such as disable Microsoft Teams, disable PowerThrottling, adjust visual effects for best performance, and change windows to dark mode all from the software.
Internet

Facebook engineers develop new open source time keeping appliance

At a basic level, says Oleg Obleukhov, a production engineer at Facebook, it’s simply pinging this time-keeping server to make sure each device is reporting the same time. “Almost every single electronic device today uses NTP — Network Time Synchronization Protocol — which you have on your phone, on your watch, on your laptop, everywhere, and they all connect to these NTP servers where they just go and say, ‘what time is it’ and the NTP server provides the time,” he explained.
Software
GeekyGadgets

Learn about Machine Learning frameworks with NVIDIA

Developers and enthusiasts interested in learning more about Machine Learning frameworks may be interested in a new framework interoperability series created by the team at NVIDIA. In the first part you will learn about distinct memory layouts and how the Apache Arrow format can significantly speed up data transfers across distinct data science and machine learning frameworks such as TensorFlow, PyTorch, MXNet, cuDF, CuPy, Numba, and JAX. As well as how asynchronous memory allocation facilitated by memory pools is crucial to avoid overheads as big as 90% of the overall runtime of your pipeline.
Coding & Programming

Turn Your Code into a Real Program: Packaging, Running and Distributing Scripts using Docker

With Docker, it is easy to package your code into an image that we can run anywhere, anytime; regardless of your hardware or software. It will run on a laptop, Raspberry Pi, Server, Mac, Linux or Windows. This article will detail the process of packaging your script into a Docker image that can be shared and run. It focuses particularly on how to run the programs that exist in the Docker image.
Software

Windows 365: Microsoft’s operating system from the cloud is now available

Microsoft’s Windows 365 cloud operating system is now available. The subscription offer is explicitly aimed at companies and is intended in various versions to open up the possibility of using Windows 10 on different devices and, from the end of the year, Windows 11 as a cloud service in the browser.
Software

How Edge Computing, Edge Networking, and Edge Data Management Work Together

Across IT, practitioners and providers alike continue to grapple with clarity around what qualifies as “edge” infrastructure. But ultimately, the goals are the same: lower latency and greater resiliency for applications. Recent innovation within the industry has revealed a trifecta of distinct elements—edge computing, edge networking, and edge data management—that...
Computers

Using microwave beams could let quantum computers be small but mighty

Quantum computers tend to be labyrinthine machines the size of a fridge with large tangles of control and cooling systems. This complexity is a huge hurdle to scaling up processor power to tackle harder problems. But researchers have finally proved that a decades-old theory to simplify silicon quantum processors can work, potentially paving the way for vastly more powerful devices.
Computers

What is the Computing Power of the Mining machine? How to Convert the Mining Power Unit?

A word we often mention in digital currency mining is the computing power of the mining machine, such as Antminer S9 computing power 13.5T, Antminer L3+815G, what does computing power mean? What does computing power mean? ? How is the computing power unit defined? In fact, the meaning of computing power is very simple. It represents the computing power and calculation performance of the mining machine. He specifically represents the number of operations per second of the overall hash algorithm of the mining machine. We first need to know that the essence of mining is to solve a mathematical calculation. Whoever calculates it first will get a reward (coin). This mathematical calculation method is also very simple, that is, constantly trying to collide the results.
Computers

How cloud services get built today

The “open source business model” has been obvious for some time: It’s called cloud. But obvious in theory doesn’t mean it’s easy to pull off in practice. As software luminary Tim Bray once said, “The qualities that make people great at carving high-value [open source] software out of nothingness aren’t necessarily the ones that make them good at operations.” He’s correct, but it’s also true that during the past few years open source companies have become exceptionally good at cloud operations.
Software

Google Unveils Tool to Better Secure GitHub Repos

Google today launched a GitHub app that provides automated continuous enforcement of security best practices for GitHub projects. Kim Lewandowski, a product manager for open source software security at Google, said the Allstar application enables IT teams to assess any project on GitHub to check for security policy adherence. In addition, Allstar sets desired enforcement actions and automatically applies those rules when triggered by a setting or file change in a repository.
Computers

How the Smart Hardware Engineer Can Easily Design Power Supplies: Mini Tutorial

Article By : Frederik Dostal, Analog Devices Inc. This article provides a simplified understanding and renewed appreciation for the art of power supply design. Most electronic systems require some sort of voltage conversion between the voltage of the energy supply and the voltage of the circuitry that needs to be powered. As batteries lose charge, the voltage will drop. Some DC-to-DC conversion can ensure that much more of the stored energy in the battery is used to power the circuitry. Also, for example, with a 110 V AC line, we cannot power a semiconductor such as a microcontroller directly. Since voltage converters, also named power supplies, are used in almost every electronic system, they have been optimized for different purposes over the years. Certainly, some of the usual targets for optimization are solution size, conversion efficiency, EMI, and cost.
Software

AMD's Secure Encrypted Virtualisation is a little insecure

AMD's Secure Encrypted Virtualisation (SEV) scheme may not be as secure as its claims according to a team of Berlin boffins. The team at Technische Universität Berlin has devised an attack that defeats the system of protecting the data in virtual machines from rogue administrators in cloud environments. In a...
Software

AMD processors: cloud virtual machines remain insecure

Several research teams have discovered new attack vectors on the RAM encryption of AMD’s Epyc processors. The company can improve two variants with the help of the extended Secure Nested Paging (SEV-SNP) function and firmware updates that AMD has built into the third generation Epyc 7003, alias Milan, with Zen 3 architecture. A third type of attack also leverages SEV-SNP, provided that one has one-time access to the system.
Coding & Programming

How to use chaos engineering in Microsoft Azure

Complex systems need to be resilient, and we need to use tools like chaos engineering to ensure that resilience. Learn about Azure Chaos Studio. Cloud-native applications aren't the monoliths of old, fitting neatly into client-server or three-tier categories. They're now a conglomeration of services, mixing your code and platform tools, designed to manage and control errors and to scale around the world.
Coding & Programming

How to Create Virtual Environments Using Different Python Versions on Windows

This article uses a simple technique to create virtual environments using different python versions. It installs every major version of python, adds each version to the path environment variable, and renames the executable files to include the version number. It also creates, activates, and operates a virtual environment using one of the renamed python executable files.
Software

Windows 365 exposes Microsoft Azure credentials in plaintext

A security researcher has figured out a way to dump a user's unencrypted plaintext Microsoft Azure credentials from Microsoft's new Windows 365 Cloud PC service using Mimikatz. Mimikatz is an open-source cybersecurity project created by Benjamin Delpy that allows researchers to test various credential stealing and impersonation vulnerabilities. "It's well...
Business

Microsoft & Others Form The eBPF Foundation

One of the most exciting Linux kernel innovations in recent years has been eBPF for an in-kernel virtual machine allowing sandboxed programs running within the Linux kernel. The Linux Foundation along with Microsoft and other partners are now forming the eBPF Foundation. For driving eBPF usage moving forward for these...
Computers

How to Benchmark Your Windows PC

To fully understand your PC’s performance, you need to understand benchmarking and benchmarking software. This tutorial helps you do that by walking you through all you need to know to benchmark your PC and the benchmarks to start with. What Are Benchmarks?. In this context, a benchmark is a fixed...

