If you are feeling vexed with the Top Picks or Top Promotions on Gmail, we have a solution to disable or remove Top Picks from the Gmail desktop for Windows PC. In the Promotions tab of Gmail, the emails are divided into two unsaid categories. Top picks or top promotions and other promotions. The emails that come under top picks are seen with an image and they stand out from the rest of the promotional emails. If an advertiser or promotional newsletters adopt Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) on their emails, they are sent into top picks automatically by the Google algorithm along with the top bidder.