While using windows 10 within VM Fusion 12 on Big Sur, screen goes black for a few seconds then will come back with a few flashes. Sometimes requires some input in order to prompt this. Almost like it has to redraw the screen. Sometimes occurs in close succession sometimes can be quite a while. When happening in close succession it becomes unusable. This was created to seperate out my problem from that of the “flickering” problem also mentioned in this forum. This problem does exhibit a flickering as it redraws from black and could be considered a flicker but realised the issue mentioned elsewhere is a constant monitor flicker rather than a flicker while redrawing. Not sure redrawing is what it is doing but not sure how else to describe it. I’ve seen this sort of thing occur when there is a memory leak but I have not confirmed that is the case.