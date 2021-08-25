Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Films from FNE Partner Countries Selected for European Film Awards Feature and Documentary Competitions

By FNE Staff
filmneweurope.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN: Sixteen feature films and three documentaries from FNE partner countries have been included in part one of the Feature Film Selection and Documentary Film Selection, respectively, for the European Film Awards 2021. The first part of the Feature Film Selection has 40 titles and the Documentary Film Selection has...

filmneweurope.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Film Awards#Documentary Film#Feature Films#The European Film Academy#Efa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Documentaries
Related
Moviesfilmneweurope.com

FESTIVALS: Central European Film Festival Timisoara 2021 Announces Lineup

TIMISOARA: The Competition programme is back in the selection of the 5th edition of the Central European Film Festival Timisoara, after a pause in 2020. Six feature films are competing for the trophy of the festival, which will be held 1-5 September 2021. The theme of this edition is “New...
Moviesfilmneweurope.com

FNE at CineLink Sarajevo 2021: Documentary Gems of CineLink Selection

SARAJEVO: Fourteen documentary projects from FNE partner countries were selected for three programmes within the CineLink Industry Days: CineLink Work in Progress, Docu Rough Cut Boutique and Docu Talents from the East. These projects will compete for nine prizes amounting to 119,000 EUR in cash and in-kind, as well as...
Movieshennemusic.com

Triumph documentary to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival

The Triumph documentary, “Rock & Roll Machine”, will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on Friday, September 10. Produced by Banger Films, the feature details the story of one of Canada’s biggest rock acts of the 1980s – from their humble beginnings as staples of the Toronto club circuit in the mid-'70s to selling out arenas and stadiums all across North America with their legendary live shows.
FestivalPosted by
Deadline

‘No Straight Lines’ & ‘Firstness’ Among Top Winners At Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival – Complete Winners List

Outfest has announced the award winners of its 2021 Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival. The nation’s leading LGBTQ festival ran from August 13th to August 22nd, holding its closing night at the iconic Orpheum Theatre, with Vivian Kleiman’s No Straight Lines: The Rise of Queer Comics claiming the Documentary Feature Grand Jury Prize, and Brielle Brilliant’s Firstness winning the U.S. Narrative Feature Grand Jury Prize. For the first time ever, Outfest collaborated with IMDb in choosing Audience Award winners, selecting them based on IMDb ratings. Among other prizes and recognition, eligible Outfest Los Angeles winners received a one-year membership to IMDbPro. The winners of the...
Banning, CArecordgazette.net

Prestige Film Festival officials announce award winners

On Aug. 7, the independent films of the Prestige Film Festival were viewed from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. at the Fox Cineplex on Ramsey Street in Banning. The movies were placed in six brackets. Each bracket was four hours long and showcased a wide variety of genres. Several directors...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Edinburgh Film Festival’s Talent Lab Connects Nurtures Rising Filmmakers

Since 2011, the Edinburgh Film Festival’s Talent Lab has nurtured a number of rising filmmakers through an assortment of masterclasses, workshops and individual mentoring sessions: Talents like Ben Sharrock (“Limbo”), Eva Riley (a recent winner BIFA winner for “Perfect 10”) and Rob Savage (“Host”) are alumni of the program. In 2019, however, the program yielded the Talent Lab Connects offshoot, in which a smaller selection of writers, directors and producers are given the chance to develop specific feature film or series projects with a range of industry mentors. Now in its third year — and its second of the program taking...
Naples, FLFlorida Weekly

“A Teaching Chef” featuring Naples chef wins film festival documentary series award

Local celebrity chef Asif Syed from 21 Spices by Chef Asif in Naples, has been featured in a documentary series called “A Teaching Chef” filmed by AL Nitin Kumar. Last week the Dreammachine International Film Festival in Los Angeles revealed that “A Teaching Chef” won the award in the category Best Documentary – Short. The series is going to be featured at numerous other festivals and with a chance to win more awards. The documentary has also been submitted to the upcoming 13th annual Naples International Film Festival (NIFF) on October 21-24. If accepted, locals will have the chance to watch the documentary at the festival.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Warp Films & Anton Partner On Slate Of High-End TV, Feature Films

Sheffield-based production house Warp Films (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie) is partnering with production and financing studio outfit Anton on a slate of high-end television series and feature films. Anton will finance a development fund to identify high-value IP and commission scripts from leading UK and international talent, and will handle sales on the projects. On the initial slate is an English-language TV adaptation of French novel Lost Illusions by Honoré de Balzac. Ruth McCance will write the project as she transitions into a writer-showrunner role following a stint executive producing Warp Films’ melodrama Little Birds. Also in development is Blades in the...
MoviesScreendaily

WaZabi Films boards sales on prestige TIFF selections (exclusive)

Montreal-based WaZabi Films will launch sales on Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) world premiere selections Maria Chapdelaine from Sébastien Pilote and Ivan Grbovic’s Drunken Birds (Les Oiseaux Ivres). Maria Chapdelaine will screen in Contemporary World Cinema and takes place in rural Quebec in the early 20th century where a teenage...
Movieswevv.com

Official Selections for the Victory International Film Festival Announced

After being canceled last year due to Covid-19, like many events around the tri-state, the Victory International Film Festival is officially back on this year at the Victory Theatre. Organizers gathered Sunday afternoon at Haynie's Corner Brewing Company to announce the official selectons for this year. "After about a year...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

MACRO, Beats Partner for HBCU Film Competition

Charles D. King’s Macro and Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine’s Beats have partnered for a film pitch competition for students and recent alumni from four historically black colleges and universities. Current students or 2020/21 graduates of Atlanta’s Morehouse College, Spelman College, Clark Atlanta University and Morris Brown College can apply to the competition to pitch their passion film project to Hollywood executives. Applications are open from Aug. 16 to Sept. 7, with winners to be announced at the third annual Macro HBCU Entertainment Summit on Oct. 28. One team will win the opportunity to attend the inaugural Beats Black Creators Summit later this year and attend the fifth annual Macro Lodge at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2022. Macro most recently released Judas and the Black Messiah, which became the first best picture Oscar nominee from an all-Black producing team. Upcoming titles include the Netflix feature They Cloned Tyrone, starring John Boyega and Jamie Foxx.
Middlebury, VTsuncommunitynews.com

"Storm Lake" documentary feature film opens in Midd.

MIDDLEBURY | The Annual Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival will kick off 2021 Opening Night with the feature-length documentary film "Storm Lake". The film will screen on Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m., at Middlebury’s Town Hall Theater. "Storm Lake tells the story of Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Art Cullen and his...
Amherst, MAhampshire.edu

Hampshire College Represents at 2021 Mimesis Documentary Film Festival

Hampshire College Film, Photo, and Video Professors Abraham Ravett and Hope Tucker, as well as alums Josh Weissbach 04F and Emily Drummer 09F, recently exhibited work at the 2021 Mimesis Documentary Film Festival in Boulder, Colorado. Ravett’s 24 Cards explores his personal archive of postcards from film critic, writer, and...
Moviesinkansascity.com

2021 Kansas City Underground Film Festival Program: 117 Films From 27 Countries, Including 42 Local Titles

The Kansas City Underground Film Festival returns this fall to showcase the most unseen and underappreciated offerings of local and world cinema. The full lineup for the 2021 festival was announced over the weekend. The organization received nearly 800 submissions from more than 50 countries, totaling 347 hours of review. They narrowed down the 2021 festival to 117 films— including 42 local titles this year. (If you’re doing the math, that means 36 percent of programming this year is homegrown.)
Moviesfilmneweurope.com

The Croatian Film Day Celebrates Its 30 Edition

There are five competition categories: animated film (eight titles), documentary (24 titles), experimental (11 titles), short and medium-length fiction film (12 titles) and commercial film and video (20 titles). The programme also includes retrospectives, workshops about film criticism, panel discussions and a round table about the future of the Croatian...
Chelmsford, MAdigboston.com

DOCUMENTARY ABOUT DIG SCREENING AT CHELMSFORD FILM FEST SATURDAY

Dig film shows in the evening. Proceeds to benefit the Chelmsford Food Pantry. Thanks to the organizers of the Chelmsford Film Festival for selecting Local Annihilation: How One Scrappy Independent Newspaper Weathered a Pandemic Year as an official selection for 2021. If you haven’t watched the short about the everlasting Dig yet, here’s a short description:
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Busan Festival Launches On Screen TV Series Section, Confirms Hybrid Film Market

“Hellbound,” the TV series debut of “Train to Busan” director Yeon Sang-ho, is one of three shows to be showcased in the new On Screen section of the Busan International Film Festival. The festival also announced that its Asian Contents & Film Market will operate in similar fashion to last year in a hybrid format. The On Screen section is intended to “showcase highly anticipated drama series on OTT platforms as either world premieres or Asia premieres,” the festival said. This “precisely reflects the current state of the market, which is expanding multi-directionally, while embracing the extended flow and value of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy