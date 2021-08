Makers of the magnum-opus Pan-India film ‘RRR’ have an interesting update for all the fans eagerly waiting to hear about anything RRR. Inching closer to the finish line, the shoot for the film has been concluded leaving only a few pick-up shots. Taking to the official handle of the film, makers shared, “And thats a wrap! Except a couple of pickup shots, we are officially done with the entire shoot of #RRRMovie. Incidentally finished with the same bike shot that we started with on November 19th 2018.”