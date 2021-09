The longest time between a patent being filed and granted in the week ending Aug. 21 in Northbrook was 1,925 days, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent application was filed by Monopar Therapeutics, Inc. for a clonidine and/or clonidine derivatives for use in the prevention of skin injury resulting from radiotherapy. It was filed on May 10, 2016 before being approved on Aug. 17, 2021.