Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Accusations Of “Fraud And Deception” Surface Surrounding “Record-Breaking” Graded NES Game Auctions

By Yoerider
nintendosoup.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past few weeks, there have been many reports of “record breaking” auctions for highly graded, sealed copies of classic retro games such as the original Legend Of Zelda and Super Mario 64, the latter going for around $1.56 million. The recency and close proximity of these record breaking...

nintendosoup.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heritage Auctions#Grading#Auction Houses#Retro Games#Super Mario 64#Nes#Sethabramson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Mario
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Auctions
Related
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

YouTuber Reveals Deceptive Practices Within the Retro Video Game Market (UPDATED)

Karl Jobst is a popular YouTuber known for providing video essays on speedrunning. Recently the YouTuber did an extensive investigation report with multiple video game collectors to expose a bubble that is growing within the retro video game market. With select individuals attempting to artificially increase the price of retro video games using insidious tactics.
BusinessNintendo Enthusiast

Massive sales data of sealed & graded NES games made public to combat artificial value inflation

Proof, an online source of curatorial journalism run by lawyer Seth Abramson, has compiled and published an enormous treasure trove of sales data for all sealed and graded copies of NES games sold publicly since January 2019 across the six most major platforms for such sales. These platforms include Heritage Auctions, eBay, Amazon, ComicLink, Evolve Comics & Collectibles (but it’s “essentially moribund” now), and Mercari. The intention of this data collection was to illustrate for the first time exactly how scarce (or not) sealed and graded copies of games in the NES library are, especially because game condition grading house WATA does not release data on how many copies of games it has graded. And Proof effectively, well, proves that the massive amounts of money paid in recent headline-grabbing auctions and sales, such as $2 million for Super Mario Bros., wildly overvalue how much these games are actually worth.
Video GamesArs Technica

This rare Nintendo Game & Watch just broke an auction record

Before Nintendo released the Game Boy, the company sold simplistic, LCD-based Game & Watch units—and lots of them. When sales broke 20 million units, creator Gunpei Yokoi commissioned special edition Donkey Kong Game & Watch pieces to commemorate the achievement. One of those units, which came on the market for the first time, recently sold in an online auction for $9,000—the most paid for a single Game & Watch to date.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Heritage Auctions Responds To Allegations Of "Fraud And Deception In The Retro Video Game Market"

Following on from yesterday's accusations about "fraud and deception" in the retro video game market, a Heritage Auctions spokesperson has now issued a statement. It "strongly refutes" allegations of its involvement in shill bidding, market manipulation, or any other illegal or unethical practices and wishes it was given an opportunity to respond before the video by Karl Jobst went live. Here it is, courtesy of VGC:
Video GamesCNET

An NES game donated to Goodwill just sold for $411,278

When The Legend of Zelda for the original NES first appeared on store shelves in 1986, it sold for $49.99. Most people bought it, ripped open the package and got started on a classic adventure that would spawn one of the gaming industry's most beloved franchises. One person in Connecticut apparently bought a copy, forgot about it for 35 years and then donated it to the local Goodwill. And the thrift store chain just sold that copy for $411,278 on its website.
Businessgoombastomp.com

Heritage Auctions and Wata Games Are Under Fire As Claims of Fraud Are Aimed at Their Sales of Retro Games

I have talked about Heritage Auctions quite a lot over the last few months as they were making headlines for their sales of vintage games but now they- along with video game grading company Wata Games- are now at the centre of a scandal thanks to a YouTuber who is calling out the companies with accusations of market manipulation and shill bidding (placing fake bids to try and raise the price).
Posted by
UPI News

Video game projected on Las Vegas tower breaks Guinness record

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- The makers of video game Garena Free Fire broke two Guinness World Records by projecting a giant game on the side of a Las Vegas resort building. The team behind Garena Free Fire, a battle royale game for mobile platforms, celebrated the game's fourth anniversary by projecting a round on the side of the Tropicana Hotel's Club Tower.
Public Safetycgmagonline.com

Heritage Auctions and Wata Games Accused of Running Retro Scam

Heritage Auctions and Wata Games have both been accused of running a scam centering around retro grading and auctions, and things do look pretty suspicious. In the last few months, there have been some very big sales of classic, retro titles, including Super Mario 64 and the original Super Mario Bros. Now, these weren't just random, loose carts of older Mario titles. The games after all have sold millions of copies so a regular, working copy is not exactly worth that much.
Video GamesPosted by
DELCO.Today

Mint-in-Box Nintendo Game System, Nets Huge Windfall at Auction

A mid-1980s Nintendo system and game cartridges yielded a huge windfall for the Goodwill store where they were donated. One can only imagine the dusty Nintendo game system sitting on a Goodwill shelf, evoking the sad Toy Story 2 castoff fate of Jessie the Cowgirl before her rescue. The mid-1980s unit hadn’t even left its shrink-wrapped box.
Video Gameseteknix.com

Sealed Zelda NES Game Donated to Charity Shop Sells for $411,278!

It’s no secret that retro games, and particularly those in good or excellent condition, have always commanded a very decent price in the collectible market. Over the last few weeks, however, it seems that the market is currently undergoing something of a boom. Not only have we seen a new record set with the sale of a sealed ‘Super Mario 64‘, but we’ve also seen some exceptionally surprising sales with copies of Skyrim fetching prices of $600!
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Dragon Warrior For NES Up On The Auction Block At ComicConnect

ComicConnect, a premier collectibles marketplace and online auction house based in New York, NY, has put a rare, WATA 8.0 A+ graded copy of Dragon Warrior for the Nintendo Entertainment System up for auction! This vintage NES game is one of the first of its genre, boasting an impressive story and (at the time) extremely innovative mechanics, all lending to its immersive RPG experience. Prospective bidders have until Sunday, August 29th, at 4:13 PM Eastern Time to place a bid on this iconic video game.
Video Gamestecheblog.com

Sony PlayStation 5 Development Kits Hit eBay, Get Pulled Immediately

Remember those bizarre-looking PS5 dev kits that were leaked long before the actual console was released? Well, apparently two of these – a DFI-D1000AA dev kit and a DFI-T1000AA test kit – made their way onto eBay, reaching a high bid of $3,375 USD before having the auction shut down by we’re assuming Sony themselves. Each one of these kits came with a matching all-black DualSense game controller. Read more for additional pictures and information.
EconomyPosted by
Front Office Sports

eBay Removes PWCC Trading Cards Over Fraud Accusations

E-commerce giant eBay pulled down listings from its biggest trading card seller, PWCC Marketplace, following claims of shill bidding. PWCC has likely generated at least $200 million worth of gross sales on eBay in the last year, per Action Network. “Shill bidding,” a form of auction fraud, is the act...
Video Gamesknowtechie.com

The new Oculus Quest 2 sports double the storage without raising the price

Oculus has released a newly updated version of the Oculus Quest 2 VR headset. This newer version doesn’t contain any significant hardware boosts, but it does come with a much-needed increase to the headset’s internal storage. The headset is now available in a 128GB version. The Facebook-owned company just released...
Video Gamesimore.com

Fake Pokémon games are on the rise while SNES celebrates 30 years

Hello everyone, and welcome to this week's Nintendo news recap. This week saw some very interesting developments with retro gaming, including the potentially shady practices between an appraiser and an auction house. Additionally, many Pokémon fans have seen that getting an authentic retro Pokémon cartridge is a difficult task with how many fakes are in circulation. Fortunately, there are ways to spot fakes and even get your money back from certain auction hosts. This focus on retro gaming happened to correspond with a special anniversary for one of Nintendo's best-selling consoles.
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

Pokemon Unite Mobile Reaches 2.5 Million Pre-Registrations, Pikachu Unite License Unlocked

The Pokemon Company has announced that pre-registrations for Pokemon Unite on mobile have reached an important milestone. As of August 26th, pre-registrations for Pokemon Unite have crossed 2.5 million. This means that the Unite License for Pikachu as well as 1000 Aeos tickets will be distributed for free to all players who log into the game on mobile. Players who already have the Pikachu License unlocked will instead receive Aeos coins. As a reminder, players on Switch will be able to claim this rewards as well by linking their account to the mobile version.

Comments / 0

Community Policy